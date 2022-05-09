Baseball: Ohtani's clutch hitting powers Angels to comeback win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani delivered in the clutch Sunday for the Los Angeles Angels, setting the stage for a 5-4 walk-off win over the Washington Nationals with his game-tying two-run double. Ohtani knotted the game at 4-4 with two outs in the ninth when he belted a sharp fly ball off Washington closer Tanner Rainey (0-1) into the base of the center field wall. Anthony Rendon followed with a single to center that gave Ohtani time to sprint around from second and beat the throw home for the winning run. The comeback gave the Angels a series win and preserved their place atop the American League West. The 1...