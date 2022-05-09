Nikkei index down over 2% on worries over U.S. monetary tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei dropping over 2 percent, amid worries over a further monetary policy tightening in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 684.22 points, or 2.53 percent, from Friday at 26,319.34. The broader Topix index finished 37.52 points, or 1.96 percent, lower at 1,878.39. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, air transportation, and nonferrous metal issues.