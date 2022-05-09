NTT to restructure overseas businesses under NTT Data unit

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan's telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Monday it will reorganize its business structure by consolidating its overseas operations in October under a subsidiary NTT Data Corp. to enhance its competitiveness in the area of digitalization. NTT Inc., NTT's wholly owned unit and a holding company of its overseas operations, will take over NTT Data's businesses abroad. NTT Data will control NTT Inc. by acquiring a 55 percent stake. Businesses currently under NTT Inc. include South African IT service firm Dimension Data. NTT Data will also transfer its domestic busi...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News