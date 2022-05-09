60-meter-long spiral slide opens at Osaka's iconic Tsutenkaku Tower

Newsfrom Japan

A 60-meter-long spiral slide attached to the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower in the western Japan city of Osaka opened to the public Monday, giving riders a roughly 10-second thrill of going down on their backs while getting a view of the area. The new attraction, named Tower Slider, takes people from the third floor of the observation tower at 22 meters above ground to the first basement floor. About 40 people lined up before the ride's opening at the 108-meter-high tower, a famous tourist spot with its surrounding area known for having a retro atmosphere. Shingo Hayakawa, a 54-year-old man who was t...