Tennis: Osaka out of Italian Open with injured Achilles tendon

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka said Monday she is pulling out of the ongoing Italian Open due to pain in her left Achilles tendon. The former world No. 1 went out in the Madrid Open second round on May 1 having suffered the discomfort earlier in the tournament. Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, who knocked Osaka out of that tournament, was to face her again in the first round in Rome. The four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka is currently ranked 38th in the WTA singles ranking. The Italian Open serves as a warmup event for the French Open starting on May 22.