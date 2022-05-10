U.S. Indo-Pacific economic initiative launch eyed in May: Japan envoy

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government is aiming to launch its Indo-Pacific economic engagement initiative around the time of President Joe Biden's visit to Japan later in May, Japanese envoy to the United States Koji Tomita said Monday. "I'm expecting the visit will also coincide with the formal launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative," Tomita said during an online think-tank event, adding that the initiative will be "very important" for the creation of a "free and open" region where China has been increasing its clout. The ambassador also indicated that Japan, a key U.S. ally and major trade p...