Nikkei briefly falls 2% on Wall St. plunge, China concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly sinking over 2 percent after an overnight plunge on Wall Street and on concern over the global economic impact of China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 244.81 points, or 0.93 percent, from Monday to 26,074.53. The broader Topix index was down 17.68 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,860.71. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues.