Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, May 11: -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold summit with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. -- Toyota Motor Corp. to release FY 2021 earnings. -- Preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for March to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- 30th anniversary of Japan getting visa-free access to Russian-controlled, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido.