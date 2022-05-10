Banning Russian LNG tough without supply alternatives: trade minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's trade minister said Tuesday it would be difficult for his country and the European members of the Group of Seven to ban Russian liquefied natural gas imports unless alternative suppliers can be found. The G-7 nations including Japan have decided to ban or phase out coal and oil imports from Russia as part of sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Speculation is now swirling that LNG will be the next energy source added to the list. Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters it would be difficult to cut off Russian LNG imports due to th...