Tokyo stocks end lower on Wall St. fall, China concern

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as investor sentiment was dampened by an overnight plunge on Wall Street and concern over the global economic impact of China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 152.24 points, or 0.58 percent, from Monday at 26,167.10. The broader Topix index finished 16.01 points, or 0.85 percent, lower at 1,862.38. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, wholesale trade and marine transportation issues.