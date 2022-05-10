Sony FY 2021 operating profit soars to record 1.20 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday its operating profit hit a record 1.20 trillion yen ($9.16 billion) in the business year through March, as a robust movie sector and the yen’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar offset a reduction in its game sales.

Its operating profit soared 25.9 percent from the previous year. Net profit dropped 14.3 percent to 882.18 billion yen, while sales rose 10.3 percent to 9.92 trillion yen in the year ended March.

For the current fiscal year, Sony expects a net profit of 830 billion yen.