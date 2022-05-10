Baseball: Angels’ Ohtani hits 1st career grand slam in 2 homer night

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit the first grand slam of his professional career in either Japan or the United States while adding another home run and five total RBIs in the Los Angles Angels’ 11-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Ohtani, who is in his fifth season with the Angels, hit a solo homer off lefty Jalen Beeks in the sixth, then followed with a grand slam off right-hander Calvin Faucher in the seventh. Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs (1-1) was pulled after four innings.

Ohtani now has 99 homers in his Major League Baseball career. He hit just four homers in the Angels’ first 30 games o...