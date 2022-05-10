Nintendo FY 2021 net profit falls after posting record previous year

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. said Tuesday its net profit fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 477.69 billion yen ($3.7 billion) in fiscal 2021 after posting a record in the previous year with its smash hit game title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." Operating profit declined 7.5 percent to 592.76 billion yen and sales sagged 3.6 percent to 1.70 trillion yen in the reporting business year that ended in March. In fiscal 2020, the Kyoto-based company logged a record net profit of 480.38 billion yen on robust sales of its game titles and Switch consoles. For the current fiscal year that started in April, Ninte...