Baseball: Tanaka hurls 4-hitter as Eagles win 11 straight

Masahiro Tanaka threw a four-hitter as the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles beat the Lotte Marines 7-0 to extend their club-record winning streak to 11 games on Tuesday. The former New York Yankee Tanaka (4-1) needed just 107 pitches to earn the win at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. The right-hander went the distance for the first time this season, striking out seven and walking one. Tanaka allowed one single through the first four innings. He gave up two in a row to begin the fifth but retired the next three batters to get out of the jam and his team scored two in the home half to back him ...
Kyodo News

