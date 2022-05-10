Baseball: Tanaka hurls 4-hitter as Eagles win 11 straight

Newsfrom Japan

Masahiro Tanaka threw a four-hitter as the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles beat the Lotte Marines 7-0 to extend their club-record winning streak to 11 games on Tuesday. The former New York Yankee Tanaka (4-1) needed just 107 pitches to earn the win at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. The right-hander went the distance for the first time this season, striking out seven and walking one. Tanaka allowed one single through the first four innings. He gave up two in a row to begin the fifth but retired the next three batters to get out of the jam and his team scored two in the home half to back him ...