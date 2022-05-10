Toyota to halt 8 plants in Japan due to Shanghai COVID-19 lockdowns

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will suspend operations on 14 lines at eight factories in Japan for up to six days this month as it is difficult to procure parts due to the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. With the plan, Toyota said its global production for May will be reduced to about 700,000 vehicles from its previous target of 750,000. The plants, including Motomachi and Miyata in Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures, respectively, will be halted between May 16 and May 21, the automaker said, adding that it would result in a production cut of roughly 30,000 units. The partial suspensio...