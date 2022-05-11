FEATURE: Zoos struggling to procure feed for grass-eating animals

Newsfrom Japan

Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic. While zoos in Japan rely mostly on hay imports, shipping companies give low priority to the animal feed due to low returns on a per-unit basis. Some zoos have moved quickly to procure other grass types as substitutes. Although most difficulties are in the past, procurement may again become challenging due to the unpredictable situation surrounding the coronavirus and its impacts on the global economy. Tobe Zoological Park in Tobe, Ehime Prefecture, was un...