Tokyo stocks mixed in early trading on dip-buying, weak U.S. Dow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed in early trading Wednesday, as dip-buying following the Nikkei's recent sharp fall was offset by selling after the U.S. Dow Jones index closed at a 14-month low overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 29.60 points, or 0.11 percent, from Tuesday to 26,196.70. The broader Topix index was down 5.17 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,857.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, and marine transportation issues, while pulp and paper, and bank issues led decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 130.36-37 y...