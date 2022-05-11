Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on dip-buying, China concerns

Tokyo stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning, as dip-buying following the Nikkei's recent sharp fall was offset by selling on persistent concerns over the impact of China's COVID-19 restrictions on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 82.73 points, or 0.32 percent, from Tuesday to 26,249.83. The broader Topix index was down 5.03 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,857.35. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, and iron and steel issues, while insurance and pulp and paper issues led decliners.
