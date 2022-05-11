Main events scheduled for Thursday, May 12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, May 12: -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel. -- World leaders to hold 2nd online summit on coronavirus measures. -- Official campaigning to start for Niigata gubernatorial election. -- Japan to freeze assets of major Russian lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for April to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Preliminary balance of payments statistics for March, FY 2021 to be released by Finance Ministry. -- SoftBank G...