Baseball: Jays' Kikuchi goes 5-1/3 innings in no-decision loss

The Toronto Blue Jays' latest bullpen collapse cost Yusei Kikuchi his second win of the season as the team lost a seesaw game against the American League East-leading New York Yankees 6-5 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Kikuchi tossed 5-1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out seven in a no-decision. Aaron Judge hit a game-winning, three-run homer off Jordan Romano (1-2), the player with the equal-most saves this season, in the ninth to end the game. Kikuchi was relieved by Yimi Garcia after putting runners on the corners with one out in the sixth...
Kyodo News

