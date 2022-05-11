Baseball: Jays' Kikuchi goes 5-1/3 innings in no-decision loss

Newsfrom Japan

The Toronto Blue Jays' latest bullpen collapse cost Yusei Kikuchi his second win of the season as the team lost a seesaw game against the American League East-leading New York Yankees 6-5 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Kikuchi tossed 5-1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out seven in a no-decision. Aaron Judge hit a game-winning, three-run homer off Jordan Romano (1-2), the player with the equal-most saves this season, in the ninth to end the game. Kikuchi was relieved by Yimi Garcia after putting runners on the corners with one out in the sixth...