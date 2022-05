Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its operating profit rose 36.3 percent to 3 trillion yen ($23 billion) in the last fiscal year as solid demand in Japan, North America and China offset the impact of production disruptions caused by a global chip crunch and supply chain constraints. The world's biggest automaker by volume posted a net profit of 2.85 trillion yen in the year ended March 31, up 26.9 percent from the previous year, as sales climbed 15.3 percent to 31.38 trillion yen.