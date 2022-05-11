Tokyo stocks mixed on bargain-hunting, concerns over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Wednesday as investors scooped up battered shares following the Nikkei's recent sharp fall, while persistent concerns over the economic impact of China's COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 46.54 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday at 26,213.64. The broader Topix index finished 11.23 points, or 0.60 percent, lower at 1,851.15. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, and iron and steel issues, while insurance and transportation equipment issues led decliners.