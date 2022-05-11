Japan, Finland leaders meet to discuss Ukraine war, deepen ties

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan and Finland met Wednesday to discuss the implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to deepen their nations' strategic partnership. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are expected to share their opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, with Russia's widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine front of mind. The crisis in Ukraine has motivated Finland and its neighbor Sweden, both of which have faced Russian aggression in the past, to consider joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Russian Pres...