Japan's key economic index rises for 2nd straight month in March

Newsfrom Japan

A key index reflecting the current state of the Japanese economy rose in March for the second consecutive month, as retail businesses have shown some recovery with all anti-coronavirus curbs lifted in the reporting month, according to government data released Wednesday. The Cabinet Office kept the assessment that the economy is "improving," the most optimistic expression, as the coincident index of business conditions rose 0.2 point from the previous month to 97.0 against the 2015 base of 100. The office's assessment was upgraded for the first time in 11 months in its revised report for Februa...