Baseball: Hawks' Higashihama no-hits Lions in 2-0 win

Sports

SoftBank Hawks right-hander Nao Higashihama threw a no-hitter Wednesday to lead his side to a 2-0 win over the Seibu Lions in the Pacific League. The 31-year-old from Okinawa struck out six and issued a pair of walks on 97 pitches at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, improving to 4-1 with his first complete-game outing for the season. Kenta Imamiya put the Hawks on the board with a second-inning RBI single off lefty Chihiro Sumida (1-4) before scoring on Yuki Yanagita's double. Higashihama's only blemishes came in the second, when he walked Takeya Nakamura, and in the fifth, when he threw four straight b...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News