Baseball: Hawks' Higashihama no-hits Lions in 2-0 win

SoftBank Hawks right-hander Nao Higashihama threw a no-hitter Wednesday to lead his side to a 2-0 win over the Seibu Lions in the Pacific League. The 31-year-old from Okinawa struck out six and issued a pair of walks on 97 pitches at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, improving to 4-1 with his first complete-game outing for the season. Kenta Imamiya put the Hawks on the board with a second-inning RBI single off lefty Chihiro Sumida (1-4) before scoring on Yuki Yanagita's double. Higashihama's only blemishes came in the second, when he walked Takeya Nakamura, and in the fifth, when he threw four straight b...