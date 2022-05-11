Marcos Jr. declares victory, vows to rev up Philippine economy

Newsfrom Japan

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, on Wednesday declared victory in this week's presidential election, expressing his resolve to promote economic growth and improve education. Marcos, popularly known as "Bongbong," said in his press conference that 31 million Filipinos had "voted for unity." He also said in a televised speech he will tap Sara Duterte-Carpio, his vice presidential running mate and daughter of the country's incumbent leader Rodrigo Duterte, as education minister. "Bongbong looks forward to working across the Philippines, and with internat...