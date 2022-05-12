Japan logs 2.55 tril. yen current account surplus in March

Newsfrom Japan

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.55 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) in March, marking the second consecutive month of black ink, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. Among key components, the country had a goods trade deficit of 166.1 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 127.7 billion yen, according to the ministry's preliminary report. Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of 3.26 trillion yen. For fiscal 2021 through March, the country logged a current account surplus of 12.64 trillion yen.