Tokyo stocks sharply down on rapid U.S. inflation, tightening worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight declines on Wall Street after unexpectedly high U.S. consumer price index data for April fueled worries that the Federal Reserve may take aggressive measures to stem inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 394.88 points, or 1.51 percent, from Wednesday to 25,818.76 in the first 15 minutes of trading and lost over 2 percent shortly afterward. The broader Topix index was down 16.90 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,834.25. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, service, and pharmaceutical is...