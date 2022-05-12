BOJ members in no rush to change easing policy as inflation temporary

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members saw the need to underscore their commitment to accommodative monetary policy despite inflation temporarily accelerating toward its 2 percent target, a summary of opinions at their April policy meeting showed Thursday. Following the yen's recent sharp depreciation, some members said it reflected the difference in economic conditions between Japan and the United States or Europe, and that the BOJ's policy should not be aimed at "controlling" foreign exchange rates, the summary showed. At the April 27-28 meeting, the Japanese central bank left its ultralow rate policy ...