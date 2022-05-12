Tokyo stocks lower in morning on U.S. inflation fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning, briefly sending the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, as higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price data fueled wariness over ongoing inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 220.96 points, or 0.84 percent, from Wednesday to 25,992.68. The broader Topix index was down 5.10 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,846.05. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, service and pharmaceutical issues.