Baseball: Ohtani goes 6 innings, still waiting for 100th homer

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani threw six strong innings and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in the team's 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday. Ohtani, who is approaching another milestone with 99 homers in his Major League Baseball career, limited the damage to one run on two hits, including a solo shot to Kevin Kiermaier in the second inning, with two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. The 27-year-old Ohtani's next homer will make him the third Japanese-born player to reach 100 career home runs in...