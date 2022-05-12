Nikkei ends at 2-month low on U.S. inflation, tightening fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at a two-month low Thursday after briefly falling over 2 percent, as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data fueled concern over aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 464.92 points, or 1.77 percent, from Wednesday at 25,748.72, its lowest level since March 15. The broader Topix index finished down 21.97 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,829.18. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, service, and farm and fishery issues.