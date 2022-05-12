Japan's April economy watcher sentiment up for 2nd straight month

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan rose for the second straight month in April, as eased anti-coronavirus restrictions on business activities encouraged more people to go out during the Golden Week holidays from later that month, government data showed Thursday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, climbed 2.6 points from March to 50.4, according to the Cabinet Office. The index surpassed the boom-or-bust line for the first tim...