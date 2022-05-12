Tennis: Naomi Osaka launches own sports agency: reports

Newsfrom Japan

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will launch an independent management company for athletes called Evolve with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid, multiple U.S. media outlets reported Thursday. The Japanese tennis star tweeted a Front Office Sports post that said both she and Duguid are leaving mega sports talent agency IMG and will hold equity stakes in the new firm. "I've spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn't what was expected or traditional," Osaka was quoted as saying. Osaka has accomplished a lot for a 24-year-old, topping Forbes' list of high...