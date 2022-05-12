Nissan returns to black in FY 2021, logs net profit of 215 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it logged a net profit of 215.53 billion yen ($1.67 billion) in the last fiscal year, returning to the black after two straight years of massive loses, helped by a weakening yen against the U.S. dollar. The automaker said it expects net profit to fall 30.4% to 150 billion yen for the current business year through March 2023. Nissan's net profit in the year ended March 31 marks a sharp turnaround from a loss of 448.70 billion yen in fiscal 2020, while the company posted an operating profit of 247.31 billion, compared with 150.65 billion yen in loss a year earlier.