Asian finance chiefs warn of downside risks of Russia war to recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Asian finance chiefs on Thursday warned of the "downside risks" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the economic recovery of their region, even as they said they expect that their countries will emerge stronger this year from the coronavirus pandemic. The finance ministers and central bank governors of Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said in a joint statement after an online meeting that they agreed to deepen financial regional cooperation to weather the fallout from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the pandemic. In addition to the wa...