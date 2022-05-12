Baseball: Pacific League-leading Eagles suffer 1st losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Hiromi Oka hit a two-run second-inning home run that helped power the Lotte Marines to a 5-2 win over the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles on Thursday. The defeat at Rakuten Seimei Park marked the first time this season that the Eagles had lost consecutive games. Oka, who drove in the first run in Wednesday's 3-1 win, hit his second home run of the year, off Eagles right-hander Takayuki Kishi (3-1), to put the visitors up 2-0. Kishi allowed four runs over 6-1/3 innings, while Marines starter, former Eagle Manabu Mima (1-4), allowed two runs over six innings to pick up the win. Leonys Mart...