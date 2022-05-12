NTT appoints Shimada as new president ahead of reorganization

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Thursday it has appointed Senior Executive Vice President Akira Shimada as its president as the Japanese telecommunications giant plans to reorganize its business structure. NTT also said its net profit for fiscal 2021 stood at 1.18 trillion yen ($9.2 billion), up 28.9 percent from a year earlier, surpassing 1 trillion yen for the first time due to increased demand by firms for new digital systems amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company said Shimada will take over from Jun Sawada effective June 24, while announcing two more personnel changes in lead...