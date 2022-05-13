U.S. hosts ASEAN leaders, seeking deeper engagement amid China's rise

Newsfrom Japan

The United States announced Thursday over $150 million in investment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for infrastructure, maritime security and other initiatives as it kicked off a two-day summit meeting with ASEAN in Washington. The gathering, being held amid Russia's war in Ukraine, is intended to demonstrate the United States' "enduring commitment" to the 10-member group in the region, where China has been expanding its influence, according to the White House. The topics were to include a soon-to-be-launched Indo-Pacific economic engagement initiative and the situation in Myanm...