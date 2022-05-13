Tokyo stocks open higher on strong earnings, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, supported by some upbeat earnings reports released by Japanese companies the previous day and bargain-hunting a day after the benchmark Nikkei plunged to its lowest level in two months. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 269.99 points, or 1.05 percent, from Thursday to 26,018.71. The broader Topix index was up 10.31 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,839.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 128.59-62 yen compared with...