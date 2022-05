Main events scheduled for May 16-22

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 16-22: May 16 (Mon) -- Corporate goods price index for April to be released by Bank of Japan. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling over damages suit by restaurant operator against metropolitan gov't order to shorten business hours amid pandemic. May 17 (Tues) -- No major events. May 18 (Wed) -- Preliminary data for January-March gross domestic product to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Numbers of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in April to be released by Japan Tourism Agency. May 19 (Thurs) -- Machinery orders data for March to be released by ...