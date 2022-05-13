BOJ chief rejects dialing back easing as Japan "completely different"

Newsfrom Japan

Scaling back monetary easing is not appropriate as the economic situation in Japan is "completely different" from that in the United States and Europe, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday. Inflation is picking up toward the BOJ's 2 percent target due mainly to higher energy and commodity prices, but its sustainability is in question and whether price hikes will become "broad-based" is important, Kuroda said in an online speech to a research institute meeting. For Japan to see inflation above the target in a stable and sustainable manner, the pace of wage hikes should accelerate ...