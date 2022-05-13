Nikkei ends 2% higher on upbeat earnings, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Friday, briefly lifting the Nikkei index nearly 3 percent, on a slew of upbeat earnings from Japanese companies as well as bargain-hunting, a day after the benchmark plunged to its lowest level in two months. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 678.93 points, or 2.64 percent, from Thursday at 26,427.65. The broader Topix index finished 35.02 points, or 1.91 percent, higher at 1,864.20. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.