Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Friday its net profit for the previous fiscal year rose 7.6 percent from a year earlier to 707.07 billion yen ($5.5 billion), helped by the depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar. The Japanese automaker said it forecasts a 0.4 percent rise in net profit to 710 billion yen in the current business year through March 2023. In fiscal 2021 ended March 31, Honda saw its operating profit grow 32.0 percent from a year earlier to 871.23 billion yen.