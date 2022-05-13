Revamped Toshiba bid draws proposals from 10 companies

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. said Friday 10 companies, including investment funds, have shown interest in submitting strategic proposals, such as potential privatization, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate solicits management ideas from potential partners. The 10 companies have already submitted a confidentiality pledge to Toshiba to gain access to specific information about the company's finance and businesses, Toshiba said in a statement. Under intense pressure from foreign activist shareholders, the company said in April it would solicit strategic proposals, including a potential buyout after shareho...