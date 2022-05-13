Ueno zoo panda's "return" to China delayed again due to pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it has postponed "returning" a popular female offspring of a giant panda couple on loan from China for another six months until year-end due to transportation difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic. Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017 at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in the capital's Taito ward, was supposed to leave for China when she turned 2, but the loan was extended due to her popularity and later because of the pandemic. The new deadline is Dec. 31. The female was born to father Ri Ri and mother Shin Shin, a panda couple lent to Japan in Februar...