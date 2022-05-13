Baseball: Marines help rising star Sasaki to 4th win

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Roki Sasaki got plenty of help from his teammates as he allowed a run over seven innings in the Lotte Marines' 4-1 Pacific League win over the Orix Buffaloes on Friday. The 20-year-old struck out seven batters and allowed six hits without issuing a walk at Kyocera Dome to improve to 4-0, with three of those wins, including his April 10 perfect game, coming against defending PL champion Orix. "Even though they hit me, I was able to pitch well...and just hang on enough to get through seven innings," Sasaki said. Leadoff man Akito Takabe singled twice, walked twice, stole three bases and scored L...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News