Baseball: Darvish gets no result as Padres beat Braves in comeback

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish got no result Friday in a 5-2/3 inning start for the San Diego Padres, who came back to beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6. The 35-year-old right-hander struck out four and was charged with five runs on nine hits and a walk. He allowed a leadoff home run to William Contreras in the third. The Padres led 4-3 when Darvish exited the National League clash at Atlanta's Truist Park with two out and two on in the sixth. "I focused on my big slider," Darvish said. "They were able to hit some fat breaking pitches, but there weren't too many hard hits. I was happy with my game." San Diego reliever...