Soccer: Sublime Iniesta guides Kobe to 1st league win of season

Captain Andres Iniesta scored a goal and set up another on his return to the starting lineup as Vissel Kobe claimed their first J-League win of the season, beating Sagan Tosu 4-0 at home on Saturday. After finishing third last season, Kobe were winless in their first 11 games in 2022. They finally bagged three points at the expense of Tosu, who suffered just their second defeat. Spanish World Cup winner Iniesta was left out of Kobe's squad for the entirety of the Asian Champions League group stage in Thailand due to fitness concerns as Vissel reached the last 16. "I'm happy to have got the fir...