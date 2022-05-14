Baseball: Japan ace Yamamoto pitches Buffaloes past Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto survived a series of scrapes to go eight innings and earn the win as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Lotte Marines 1-0 in the Pacific League on Saturday. The ace of Japan's gold medal-winning Tokyo Olympic team, Yamamoto (4-2) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out nine as he protected the Buffaloes' first-inning lead at Kyocera Dome Osaka. In his first outing since being shelled for seven runs on May 3 and being deactivated, Yamamoto served up some pitches that the Marines put good swings on, only to be denied by Yuma Mune, last year's PL Golden Glove winner at th...