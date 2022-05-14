Baseball: Japan ace Yamamoto pitches Buffaloes past Marines

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Yoshinobu Yamamoto survived a series of scrapes to go eight innings and earn the win as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Lotte Marines 1-0 in the Pacific League on Saturday. The ace of Japan's gold medal-winning Tokyo Olympic team, Yamamoto (4-2) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out nine as he protected the Buffaloes' first-inning lead at Kyocera Dome Osaka. In his first outing since being shelled for seven runs on May 3 and being deactivated, Yamamoto served up some pitches that the Marines put good swings on, only to be denied by Yuma Mune, last year's PL Golden Glove winner at th...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News